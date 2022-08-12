Declan Gallagher banned for St Mirren’s date with Ross County By Press Association August 12 2022, 5.29pm Declan Gallagher is suspended (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher is suspended for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. The defender was sent off in the first-half of the 4-1 defeat against Pittodrie last weekend. Scott Tanser remains out with what is thought to be a combination of a hamstring and back injury. Ross County defender Connor Randall drops out after suffering a serious injury against Celtic. The full-back suffered a fractured bone in his leg. Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Points the priority for Ross County in St Mirren clash, says Ross Laidlaw Stephen Robinson hopes Steven Hammell knows ‘what he is letting himself in for’ Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic’s display in win at Ross County topped last year’s Declan Gallagher dismissal helps Aberdeen secure comfortable win over St Mirren