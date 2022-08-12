Georgia Stanway sings and Nick Pope goes viral – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association August 12 2022, 6.33pm Georgia Stanway and Nick Pope (Martin Rickett/Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12. Football Brave move from Georgia Stanway! It could only be one song….. https://t.co/UbYRKEjnYu— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 12, 2022 Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral after fans hijacked a poll by fast-food chain Burger King. Nick Pope 👑 https://t.co/37mjbGmEi0— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 12, 2022 Nick Pope pic.twitter.com/fXSL5rL2vV— Dreams Beds (@Dreams_Beds) August 12, 2022 Okay…if Nick Pope keeps a clean sheet tomorrow, we'll send @ToonPolls admin a maccies breakfast next week, deal?— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) August 12, 2022 Nick Pope https://t.co/a8N5dKbf6u pic.twitter.com/PI3bVUcFch— Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) August 12, 2022 Nick Pope pic.twitter.com/36SqUPVcFU— England (@England) August 12, 2022 Youri Tielemans got a surprise. In the heat, then the sprinklers 💦Youri 🔊 😂 pic.twitter.com/k1MMZium4c— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 12, 2022 Jermain Defoe had a new role. Delighted to confirm I will be joining @SpursOfficial returning as an Academy coach and also club Ambassador. It’s no secret the love I have for the club, and I’m really excited to get started. Here’s to the new chapter #Family ⚪🖤 pic.twitter.com/3L2AHt9JoG— Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) August 12, 2022 Manchester United unveiled their new green third kit. Home. Away. Third ✅Introducing our new @adidasFootball 2022/23 third kit! 🟢#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2022 Liam Cooper couldn’t believe a fan’s song about him. The Charts ain’t gonna know what’s hit them Paul 🤩🤣 https://t.co/6FQMGNv8US— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) August 12, 2022 Kelly Smith saw into the future. You were right, @kelly_smith10… 😍 https://t.co/bBlLPkq8CW pic.twitter.com/Kr9ibZ7HPU— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 12, 2022 The name’s Warnock. Have they announced the new Bond yet? 😎 #FridayFeeling #heatwave #retirement pic.twitter.com/80rKE2t2Ad— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) August 12, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury retired… again Cricket Jos Buttler was on the attack. Dangerous front 3…..One banker and a couple of value options for your @OfficialFPL teams this weekend! pic.twitter.com/HBClOHQJFd— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) August 12, 2022 Swimming Nine-year-old Rosie sent Adam Peaty a letter. Thanks Rosie, I hope to see you winning Olympic medals one day! Keep working hard champ! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/f45UGz07lP— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) August 12, 2022 Rugby League The bombshell returned. 👀 Look who is coming to The Jungle tonightA homecoming for @Jacques9oneill who is coming to watch the Tigers take on the DragonsJoin us 🐅 https://t.co/YsHjNGkzJN#NewCasEra | #COYF— Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close