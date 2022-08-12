Three Lionesses on Ballon d’Or shortlist but record winner Lionel Messi snubbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three Lionesses on Ballon d’Or shortlist but record winner Lionel Messi snubbed

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 8.35pm Updated: August 12 2022, 8.43pm
Beth Mead has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or but Lionel Messi misses out (PA)
European Championship winners Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead are among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or Feminin.

Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the shortlist, along with Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, while the headline from the men’s nominations was the absence of seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

Messi won the prize in 2021 and 2019 – it was not held in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic – but, following his move to Paris St Germain, the Argentinian has been omitted.

Messi’s long-time rival for the Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo, is included as the only Manchester United nominee while English trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Harry Kane also make the 30-strong line-up.

Foden is one of six Manchester City players on the list including new signing Erling Haaland while Liverpool quintet Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez – as well as the recently departed Sadio Mane – are also included.

Son Heung-min joins his strike partner Harry Kane while the favourite to win for the first time is Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi has been omitted from the Ballon d'Or shortlist
Champions League winners Real are well represented, with Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and recent recruit from Chelsea Antonio Rudiger also included.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and fellow England international Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund are among the nominees for the Kopa Trophy for the best players aged 21 and under.

The Premier League is well represented in the shortlist for the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, meanwhile, with Man City’s Ederson, Alisson Becker of Liverpool, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Hugo Lloris of Tottenham joining Courtois on the 10-man shortlist.

