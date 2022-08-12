Dundee top the table after Josh Mulligan scores in victory against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee top the table after Josh Mulligan scores in victory against Arbroath

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 9.53pm
Josh Mulligan scored a very late fourth for Dundee (David Young/PA)
Josh Mulligan scored a very late fourth for Dundee (David Young/PA)

Two late goals propelled Dundee to the top of the fledgling cinch Championship table with a 4-2 victory over Arbroath.

The hosts took the lead five minutes before half-time when a move from one end of the pitch to the other ended with Paul McGowan picking out Luke McCowan on the left, who struck his shot high into the net.

Arbroath levelled from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, Nicky Low converting after Michael McKenna was fouled by keeper Harrison Sharp, but Dundee were back in front 13 minutes later when Zak Rudden capitalised on a poor punch from Derek Gaston.

The visitors looked like they might have secured their third draw of the season when Colin Hamilton turned home a corner in the 81st minute but Zachary Robinson put Dundee back ahead seven minutes later and there was time for a fourth on the break from Josh Mulligan.

