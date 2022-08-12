Wales boss Robert Page close to signing ‘exciting’ long-term contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales boss Robert Page close to signing ‘exciting’ long-term contract

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 11.15pm
Robert Page led Wales to the World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales manager Robert Page is close to signing a new “long-term” contract, according to FAW president Steve Williams.

Page has been in charge of the national team since stepping in for Ryan Giggs – initially on a temporary basis – when the former Manchester United winger was placed on leave in November 2020.

Giggs eventually stood down as Wales boss in June of this year ahead of a domestic violence trial which is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wales qualified for the World Cup in June (David Davies/PA)

After taking Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020, Page – who previously served as Giggs’ assistant – led the country to their first World Cup since 1958, sealing qualification via a memorable play-off victory over Ukraine in Cardiff in June.

Williams says he and FAW chief executive Noel Mooney have held advanced talks with Page over fresh terms.

“Noel Mooney and myself are working with Rob and his agent on an exciting, long-term contract,” Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

“We’re dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and fingers crossed we’ll be able to make an announcement in the forthcoming weeks.”

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 before also facing Iran and England in Group B.

