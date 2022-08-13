On This Day in 2004: Real Madrid move for Liverpool striker Michael Owen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2004: Real Madrid move for Liverpool striker Michael Owen

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 8.19am
Michael Owen moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid during the summer of 2004 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Owen moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid during the summer of 2004 (Martin Rickett/PA)

On this day in 2004, Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez confirmed Michael Owen would sign for Real Madrid.

Owen, who had emerged from the Anfield ranks as a precocious 17-year-old and established himself on the biggest stage of all as a teenager during England’s 1998 World Cup campaign, had been coveted by the Spaniards for some time, and they finally pushed home their interest.

Just weeks after Benitez had arrived from Valencia to replace Gerard Houllier as manager, Real prised Owen from the Reds’ grasp in return for around £8million and winger Antonio Nunez, in the process reuniting him with international team-mate David Beckham, who had headed to the Bernabeu during the previous summer.

The player’s departure, which sparked suggestions – vehemently denied – that the club’s new Spanish boss was getting rid of the English contingent he had inherited with Danny Murphy having already departed for Charlton, came after he had entered the final year of his contract on the red half of Merseyside with no fresh deal agreed.

Benitez said at the time: “It was impossible to control the situation. For us it was bad, but at the end it was impossible. He will sign a contract with a good team in Real Madrid and we need to use this money to balance the team.

“We were very happy with Michael, we wanted Michael here a lot of years, but a long time had gone by without signing a new contract. Last year Real Madrid tried to sign the player and now they have done.”

Owen made his LaLiga debut in a 1-0 victory at Real Mallorca and scored the first of his 16 goals, a Champions League winner, against Dynamo Kiev.

Michael Owen joined Newcastle from Real Madrid in August 2005
Michael Owen joined Newcastle from Real Madrid in August 2005 (PA)

However, his stay in Spain lasted just a single season and when Liverpool found themselves priced out of securing a swift return by Newcastle, he headed for Tyneside in August 2005 as the Magpies’ record £16million signing and endured an ultimately unsuccessful four-year spell in the north east which culminated in relegation from the Premier League in 2009.

By contrast, the Reds, boosted by the addition of Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia, had gone from strength to strength in Owen’s absence.

On May 25, 2005, Benitez led the club to a remarkable Champions League final victory over AC Milan in which they had trailed 3-0 at half-time in Istanbul with Alonso among the scorers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier