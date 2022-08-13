Motherwell come out on top in five-goal thriller against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell come out on top in five-goal thriller against Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.07pm
Kevin van Veen’s goal proved decisive (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin van Veen's goal proved decisive (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell won 3-2 against lacklustre Aberdeen in a see-saw game at Pittodrie.

The visitors, who confirmed Steven Hammell as their new permanent manager in midweek, led through Blair Spittal, but the game was turned on its head thanks to goals either side of the break from Dons duo Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.

However Callum Slattery netted from close range and Kevin van Veen netted a third to put Well back in front just 10 minutes after the restart.

The visitors had the better of the opening stages as the Dons looked shaky in defence.

Jim Goodwin is keen to have his side play out from the back but they were loose in possession which gave Motherwell the opportunity to put pressure on early.

Indeed, just three minutes in, Sean Goss’ 20-yard strike had Kelle Roos at full stretch to punch over the bar.

The Dons should have been in front when Miovski took advantage of a Sondre Solholm slip to race in on goal from halfway, only to shoot over the bar with just Liam Kelly to beat.

But it was the Steelmen who took the lead as Connor Shields’ low cross from the right was steered home by Spittal, with Dons skipper Anthony Stewart slipping as he tried to cut the ball out.

The home side lost Matty Kennedy to injury, leading to a debut for Shayden Morris.

Aberdeen drew level three minutes before the break as a superb Liam Scales cross from the left found Miovski, who stretched to head into the top-right corner.

And the Dons were in front barely a minute into the second half. Morris saw his deflected pass fall kindly for Jayden Richardson who cut back to the near post where Hayes, at the second attempt, fired past Kelly from close range.

The lead would be short-lived as Slattery tapped home at the back post after the home side completely failed to deal with a Goss corner from the right.

And the visitors were back in front three minutes later. Spittal was unlucky not to double his tally as he smashed an effort off the crossbar with Roos beaten all ends up, but Van Veen was on hand to head home the rebound from close range.

The game opened up as both sides turned to their benches, and Aberdeen even sent goalkeeper Roos up for a couple of corners deep into injury time, but Motherwell did enough to hold onto the points.

