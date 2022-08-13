Raith secure first win of the season after holding on to beat Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith secure first win of the season after holding on to beat Morton

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.07pm
Liam Dick opened the scoring for Raith (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Dick opened the scoring for Raith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Raith Rovers recorded their first Scottish Championship win of the season with a narrow 2-1 victory at home to Morton that saw them move off the bottom of the table.

The visitors attempted to take the lead midway through the first half as captain Grant Gillespie tried his luck from 20 yards out but fired over the crossbar.

Robbie Muirhead also had a chance for the visitors on the stroke of half-time but he sent his header wide of the post.

The hosts came out the stronger in the second half and Liam Dick broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he headed Aidan Connolly’s assist home from close range at the far post.

Former Dundee United and Falkirk winger Connolly doubled Raith’s advantage after 66 minutes as he picked out the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Cameron Blues replied as Morton reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining but the home side held on for maximum points to move into ninth.

