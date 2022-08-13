Luke Waterfall snatches Grimsby victory at Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Waterfall snatches Grimsby victory at Rochdale

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.15pm
Luke Waterfall scored the winner for Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby landed a devastating sucker punch as Luke Waterfall headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side could have had the game wrapped up midway through the first half. Three minutes in, James Ball’s side-footed finish beat Max Crocombe in the Grimsby goal but struck team-mate Devante Rodney on the goal-line and bounced to safety.

Ian Henderson saw a volley saved by Crocombe after good approach play from Ray Tulloch and in the 10th minute the experienced striker fired wide after a great run down the left from Abraham Odoh.

Henderson sent Rodney through on goal but he was denied by Michael Efete’s last-gasp challenge, while Odoh was close to turning home a Femi Seriki delivery at the back post but only succeeded in firing into the side-netting.

For the Mariners, Bryn Morris struck the crossbar with a long-range hit and after the interval they competed on a more even footing.

Waterfall won it when he headed home Anthony Glennon’s corner a minute into time added on to leave Dale pointless after three games.

