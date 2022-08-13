Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere clocked up their first win of the season, easing to a 3-0 victory over Gillingham.

Elliott Nevitt opened the scoring before Ethan Bristow thumped in midway through the second half.

And Josh Dacres-Cogley added the third 15 minutes from time.

Rovers went close three minutes in, Kane Hemmings chipping keeper Glenn Morris but seeing the ball rebound off the crossbar.

Nevitt struck on 18 minutes after latching on to Chris Merrie’s ball over the top and holding off Elkan Baggott before finishing.

He was inches away from doubling Tranmere’s lead, but his finish went wide after Paul Lewis and Bristow combined.

Gillingham had offered little in the first half but they should have equalised two minutes after the restart when Jordan Green thudded a shot against the inside of the post. With no Gills player reacting quickly enough Tranmere cleared the danger.

On 67 minutes, Hemmings split the defence with a neat ball for Bristow to run onto. And he made no mistake, drilling past the helpless Morris to make it 2-0.

A shocking mix-up at the back allowed Dacres-Cogley to sneak in and seal victory with a chip that, agonisingly for Gillingham, just had enough to roll into the net.

And with Gillingham unable to register a shot on target all afternoon, Rovers were home and dry.