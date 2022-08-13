Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.16pm
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tranmere clocked up their first win of the season, easing to a 3-0 victory over Gillingham.

Elliott Nevitt opened the scoring before Ethan Bristow thumped in midway through the second half.

And Josh Dacres-Cogley added the third 15 minutes from time.

Rovers went close three minutes in, Kane Hemmings chipping keeper Glenn Morris but seeing the ball rebound off the crossbar.

Nevitt struck on 18 minutes after latching on to Chris Merrie’s ball over the top and holding off Elkan Baggott before finishing.

He was inches away from doubling Tranmere’s lead, but his finish went wide after Paul Lewis and Bristow combined.

Gillingham had offered little in the first half but they should have equalised two minutes after the restart when Jordan Green thudded a shot against the inside of the post. With no Gills player reacting quickly enough Tranmere cleared the danger.

On 67 minutes, Hemmings split the defence with a neat ball for Bristow to run onto. And he made no mistake, drilling past the helpless Morris to make it 2-0.
A shocking mix-up at the back allowed Dacres-Cogley to sneak in and seal victory with a chip that, agonisingly for Gillingham, just had enough to roll into the net.

And with Gillingham unable to register a shot on target all afternoon, Rovers were home and dry.

