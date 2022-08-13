Liam Mandeville strikes as Chesterfield beat Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Mandeville strikes as Chesterfield beat Aldershot

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.17pm
Chesterfield picked up their first win of the season after beating Aldershot 1-0 (John Walton/PA)
Chesterfield picked up their first win of the season after beating Aldershot 1-0 (John Walton/PA)

Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game as Chesterfield beat Aldershot 1-0.

Mandeville’s second-half strike means the Spireites pick up their first win of the National League season, while Aldershot are still looking to earn their first points.

Inih Effiong had an early chance for Aldershot but Chesterfield defended well and the Spireites then had two long-range efforts from Ollie Banks saved.

Jeff King then threatened but his shot flew over the crossbar and Shots’ goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond did well to get down to save Joe Quigley’s header from King’s free-kick just before the break.

Chesterfield nearly went in front after half-time when Branden Horton sent a menacing cross into the box but Michael Gyasi missed from close-range.

Mandeville finally broke the deadlock for the Spireites in the 65th minute, taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home into the bottom corner.

