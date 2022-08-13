Brad Potts’ stunning volley secures Preston victory away to Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brad Potts’ stunning volley secures Preston victory away to Luton

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.19pm
Brad Potts scored a stunning winner for Preston at Luton (Adam Davy/PA)
Brad Potts scored a stunning winner for Preston at Luton (Adam Davy/PA)

Brad Potts scored a stunning winner as Preston picked up their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Luton.

The hosts had the first effort on 10 minutes, as Luke Freeman dragged wide from the edge of the box, before the midfielder’s free-kick was met by Carlton Morris, only to see Freddie Woodman gather comfortably.

Preston had the lead on 18 minutes, though, with a magnificent goal from Potts, who met Robbie Brady’s deep cross at the back post with a brilliant flying volley that gave Ethan Horvath no chance at all.

Town barely looked like equalising for the remainder of the half, as Preston went closest to a second, James Bree giving the ball away and the experienced Brady denied by a full-stretch Horvath.

After the break, the visitors tried to double their advantage as they continued to prove a goal threat, Jordan Storey rifling over from distance and Brady’s free-kick dribbling through to Horvath.

Luton were restricted to desperate pot shots at this point, Jordan Clark’s effort taking a big deflection and never testing Woodman.

Morris headed wide when Clark did well to fashion a cross from the left-hand side as the hosts still could not create any meaningful opportunities.

Home substitute Elliot Thorpe sent over a dangerous delivery which eventually dropped to Allan Campbell, who sliced his volley frustratingly wide of the target, while Bree’s free-kick drew a crucial block from Ben Whiteman.

With eight minutes left, the Hatters created their best chance of the entire match, Bree’s dinked through ball was into the path of the onrushing Cauley Woodrow and he beat Woodman, but could not keep it down, seeing his effort going inches over.

Troy Parrott looked to add to Preston’s lead, firing straight at Horvath, before Luton’s talisman Elijah Adebayo spun his man well and strode into the box, but shot wastefully over.

On-loan Spurs attacker Parrott might have put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, manufacturing some space inside the box and then shooting straight at Horvath.

Although Town tried to go long to force an equaliser, it was not their day, and they are still without a victory this term, failing to bounce back from a disappointing Carabao Cup exit against League Two side Newport in midweek.

For the visitors, they saw the game out clinically to record what was a first victory at Kenilworth Road since 1999.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier