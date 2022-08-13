Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull By Press Association August 13 2022, 5.19pm Chris Wreh snatched a draw for Southend at Solihull Moors (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied Ryan Barnett a second with a 22nd-minute save, but it was opposite number Louie Moulden who had to be at his best to prevent Jaden Crowhurst’s deflected effort from restoring parity. The visitors stepped up their efforts after the break and got their reward with 64 minutes gone when Wreh curled home an equaliser. Arnold came to Southend’s rescue once again with 14 minutes remaining when he denied substitute Josh Kelly a winner as the game ended all square. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boreham Wood hang on to sink Southend despite double dismissal Real Madrid conquer Europe amid Paris chaos – key talking points from CL final