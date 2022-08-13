Boreham Wood hit back twice to deny Notts County By Press Association August 13 2022, 5.21pm Tyrone Marsh, right, scored Boreham Wood’s late equaliser (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A late penalty from Tyrone Marsh rescued a point for Boreham Wood as they drew 2-2 with Notts County. County took the lead six minutes in after a defender handled the ball in the penalty area and Ruben Rodrigues slotted home from the spot. They nearly had a chance to double the lead minutes later when Macauley Langstaff had a chance, but goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was able to make the save. Wood then equalised in the 39th minute, with Danny Elliott stabbing home after County were unable to clear from a corner. County retook the lead in the 67th minute when Kairo Mitchell fired home from 20 yards out to find the bottom corner. But Boreham were awarded a penalty after Jamal Fyfield was brought down in the box and Marsh tucked the penalty away to earn a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boreham Wood hang on to sink Southend despite double dismissal Grimsby back in Football League after thrilling extra-time win How St Johnstone turned historic high into basement battle in 2021/22 – and what it took to bounce back Mark Wood admits frustration over slow progress from elbow surgery