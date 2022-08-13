Rotherham strike four times in first half to put Reading to sword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotherham strike four times in first half to put Reading to sword

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.23pm
Richard Wood celebrates Rotherham’s first goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Richard Wood celebrates Rotherham’s first goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham ran riot in the first half to thump Reading 4-0 and claim their first win of the new Championship season.

The Millers struck all four goals before the break to effectively end the contest before half-time and give the promoted side a huge early-season confidence boost, with most bookmakers predicting an immediate return to League One.

It is the first time Rotherham have netted four at this level under Paul Warne as they put in a clinical first-half display at the New York Stadium.

The hosts made their early pressure count with the opening goal coming in the seventh minute through captain Richard Wood.

The defender, who was still lurking up front from a previous attack, was on hand to head into the bottom corner from Ben Wiles’ centre.

Reading almost responded soon after through defender Tom Holmes but his back-post header was clawed out to safety by Viktor Johansson.

Conor Washington then blasted Rotherham further in front after 15 minutes.

The striker latched on to a long ball from Wes Harding and, with few options, smashed the ball powerfully beyond Joe Lumley from an angle.

Washington had a chance for his second moments later but could not turn his header goalwards after Chiedozie Ogbene had squared for him after beating Lumley for pace.

Rampant Rotherham’s dream start continued after 18 minutes with Jamie Lindsay’s tame curling effort fumbled by Lumley before trickling over the line.

Reading could have got back into the game before the break but Tom Ince fired into the side-netting and Junior Hoilett forced a routine diving save from Johansson.

Instead it was Rotherham who got the game’s fourth goal through Ogbene two minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

The flying winger again beat Lumley to a through-ball and rounded the goalkeeper with ease before slotting in.

With the game gone, a largely quiet second half ensued and it was still the home side who were looking the more likely to add to their tally.

Wood came close to netting his second but he headed just over the bar from a corner.

Wiles was then denied by a brave tackle from Tom McIntyre after substitute Georgie Kelly had headed back across goal for him, with Ogbene having caused more havoc down the left flank.

Hoilett drew another save from Johansson but the Swedish goalkeeper had little trouble punching away his long-range strike and denying Reading even a consolation strike.

