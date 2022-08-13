Ipswich brush aside MK Dons to go top of League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ipswich brush aside MK Dons to go top of League One

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.33pm
Wes Burns opened the scoring for Ipswich (Steven Paston/PA).
Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road.

Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town’s third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.

Ipswich had a sight of goal in the second minute when striker Freddie Ladapo broke free on the left, but his low drive was smothered by Jamie Cumming.

Janoi Donacien’s superb run and cross from the right flank was then expertly fired home by Burns three minutes later as Town opened the scoring.

MK Dons responded and Conor Grant brought a fine save from goalkeeper Christian Walton before debutant Matt Dennis missed a glaring chance to equalise when he headed over Grant’s excellent left-wing cross.

The Tractor Boys doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Harness reacted quickest to force the ball home after Burns’ low shot from outside the area was saved by Cumming.

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy’s stinging drive was tipped over by Cumming six minutes later as the hosts ended the half strongly.

Chaplin turned in Ipswich’s third in the 60th minute after Donacien cut the ball back following some clever footwork in the penalty area.

Substitute Sone Aluko went close to adding a fourth after he drove into the box but his low effort was turned wide by Cumming with 11 minutes to go.

