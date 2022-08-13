Cambridge fight back to beat Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cambridge fight back to beat Exeter

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.33pm
Generic stock picture of the new 2013/14 Barclays Nike Football. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday August 12, 2013. See PA story . Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Generic stock picture of the new 2013/14 Barclays Nike Football. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday August 12, 2013. See PA story . Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter 2-1 at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium.

The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside’s swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby’s blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.

At the other end, Sam Nombe lobbed over after latching onto Blackman’s long clearance and then shaved the crossbar after being put through by Archie Collins.

Sam Smith headed over after Exeter failed to clear Adam May’s corner, but on 39 minutes the dangerous Nombe outmuscled Lloyd Jones on the right to tee up Jevani Brown. The former Cambridge striker made no mistake, coolly slotting home the opener past Dimi Mitov.

Cambridge were level on the hour when Smith got on the end of George Williams’ teasing cross from the right to head in his first goal of the season.

The turnaround was complete two minutes from time when Digby crashed home a close-range header after substitute Jack Lankester’s whipped cross from the left.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier