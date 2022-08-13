Danny Andrew’s late goal earns Fleetwood point in derby with Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw in a lively Lancashire derby at the Mazuma Stadium.

Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time.

Morecambe had the better of the first half, with former Fleetwood man Ash Hunter hitting the post after latching onto a poor Brendan Wiredu back pass and visiting goalkeeper Lynch making two superb saves from Gnahoua.

Fleetwood looked a different proposition in the second half, with Shaun Rooney and Ged Garner wasting good chances and Cian Hayes seeing a goalbound shot well blocked by Ryan Delaney.

Morecambe had a golden chance to make it 2-0 when Dylan Connolly was played in on goal on 78 minutes only to be denied by Lynch again and the goalkeeper was rewarded for his efforts when his side earned a point through Andrew’s fantastic finish.

Fleetwood ended the game with 10 men after Paddy Lane was shown a straight red card in injury time for a late tackle on Shane McLoughlin.