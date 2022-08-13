Bolton hold on for Port Vale draw despite seeing manager and captain sent off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bolton hold on for Port Vale draw despite seeing manager and captain sent off

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.39pm
Ricardo Santos was sent off (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manager Ian Evatt and captain Ricardo Santos were sent off but Bolton protected their unbeaten start to the season with a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Port Vale.

Wanderers played for 53 minutes with 10 men after Santos received a second yellow card from referee Ross Joyce for fouling Vale new boy Ellis Harrison.

Santos, who was red-carded by the same official at Morecambe last season – a dismissal later rescinded – had earlier been booked after clashing with Nathan Smith at a Bolton corner.

Goalkeeping coach Matt Gilks was cautioned for disputing the red card with the fourth official, while angry Evatt did not return for the second half after being waved away by the referee at the interval.

Bolton also claimed a 12th-minute shot from Amadou Bakayoko had crossed the line before Smith hooked it clear.

Keeper Jack Stevens, another Vale debutant, saved well from Dapo Afolayan before Connor Hall fired narrowly wide as Darrell Clarke’s side retaliated.

James Trafford denied former Fleetwood striker Harrison on three occasions in the second half, while Bakayoko wasted a great chance for the visitors.

