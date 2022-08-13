Louis Appere earns Northampton victory over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Louis Appere earns Northampton victory over Hartlepool

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.41pm
Louis Appere (PA)
Louis Appere (PA)

Northampton registered their second victory of the season with a hard-fought 2-1 success over winless Hartlepool at a sweltering Sixfields on Saturday.

Josh Umerah cancelled out Tyler Magloire’s opener in the first half but Louis Appere grabbed the winner to give the Cobblers seven points from their first three games.

Appere was unable to connect cleanly with Mitch Pinnock’s cross in a decent early chance for Northampton before Hartlepool responded through David Ferguson whose shot was blocked.

Ben Killip thwarted Harvey Lintott but Northampton did have the lead just past the half-hour mark when Magloire headed in from virtually on the goal-line after Killip had twice denied Danny Hylton.

Hartlepool levelled with their first goal of the season and it came deep in first half stoppage-time as Umerah forced the ball in from a free-kick.

Northampton retook the lead 13 minutes into the second half with what proved to be the winner, Appere scoring at the second attempt after his first effort was handled on the line by Alex Lacey.

Hartlepool did have one big chance to grab a point but Lee Burge brilliantly saved from Umerah.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier