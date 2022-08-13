Kristian Dennis on scoresheet again as Carlisle hit back to earn Swindon draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kristian Dennis on scoresheet again as Carlisle hit back to earn Swindon draw

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.43pm
Kristian Dennis struck again for Carlisle (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kristian Dennis struck again for Carlisle (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kristian Dennis’ fourth goal in four games saw Carlisle claim a battling 1-1 comeback draw at home to Swindon at Brunton Park.

Jacob Wakeling fired the visitors into a 22nd-minute lead but fellow forward Dennis equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike, meaning he has now scored in every game so far this season.

Corey Whelan wasted a glorious chance to put the home side ahead after only two minutes, but he headed horribly wide from Owen Moxon’s cross into the box.

Harry McKirdy rifled wide against his former club with Swindon’s first chance, before Moxon had a shot saved at the other end.

Carlisle defender Jack Armer latched on to a loose ball, only to blast wide of the left post as both teams pushed for the opener.

Jordan Gibson shot well over for Carlisle, but it was the visitors who struck first for their opening goal of the season. Wakeling pounced and curled a shot into the far corner.

Omari Patrick somehow blazed over from six yards out with an empty net at his mercy, but thankfully for the home side Dennis was on hand to restore parity with a simple finish on the cusp of half-time.

McKirdy was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Tom Holy as Swindon looked to reclaim their lead and goalscorer Wakeling also had a shot blocked by the keeper with his legs.

McKirdy wasted a great chance to win it when he lashed into the side-netting late in the game as the spoils were shared.

