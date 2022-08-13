Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on target as Derby earn 2-1 win over Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby won the battle of the relegated clubs as they beat visitors Barnsley 2-1.

The Reds started very nervously, with a mix-up between Conor McCarthy and goalkeeper Brad Collins in the six-yard box seeing Louis Sibley denied from close range by the stopper.

The same two players will be disappointed with the opener on eight minutes as Collins totally missed a corner by former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane and the ball appeared to bounce in off McCarthy for an own goal.

James Norwood was denied one-on-one by home goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith but Liam Rosenior’s side made it 2-0 when Tom Barkhuizen set up the unmarked Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to smash into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Barnsley’s Jack Aitchison blazed over a golden chance then James Collins fired wide at the other end when he looked sure to score.

Josh Benson’s deflected 20-yard shot made it 2-1 midway through the second half then Mads Andersen headed a Benson corner wide of the top right corner in injury-time.