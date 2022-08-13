Sutton super-sub Tope Fadahunsi scores the only goal to see off Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton picked up their first win of the League Two season after substitute Tope Fadahunsi’s second-half goal earned them a controversial 1-0 win against previously unbeaten Barrow.

A long ball from Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose was finished off by Fadahunsi in the 79th minute after Barrow stopper Paul Farnham appeared to misread the flight of the ball.

It looked as though Barrow substitute John Rooney had grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for the visitors after a free-kick from his own half found its way past substitute goalkeeper Brad House, but after a lengthy discussion the goal was disallowed.

The win moves Matt Gray’s Sutton up to 12th place in the League Two table on four points, while Barrow drop to sixth having won their opening two matches.

Farman produced some good saves to keep Sutton at bay in the first half and it was Barrow who went closest before the break when Sam Foley’s shot from range in the 37th minute was touched onto the post by Rose.

The visitors looked the likeliest to win the game in the second half, only to be hit by the sucker punch from Fadahunsi, who had only come onto the pitch seven minutes before his winner.