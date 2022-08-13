Paul Warne pleased with Rotherham’s ruthlessness as Millers sweep aside Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham manager Paul Warne hailed a “good day at the office” and praised his team’s ruthlessness as they thrashed Reading 4-0.

The promoted Millers struck four first-half goals to completely blow away the Royals at the New York Stadium and claim their first league win of the campaign.

It was the first time United have netted four times at this level under Warne and should serve as a morale booster after successive relegations from the Championship.

Warne said: “It was a good day at the office. The lads took on the game-plan really well. To go in four-nil at half-time was a joy.

“In the end I am really pleased. There are obviously things we can improve on.

“All that going forward didn’t please me as much as our defending. Generally speaking we defended really well. I thought we deserved to win but maybe not by four goals – but I’m not complaining.

“When we had a chance to score we took it. The goals came at good times. The lads were really ruthless and, in this league, to pick up points, you have to be. That pleases me.

“It was like being in a volcano so to keep that intensity up is difficult.

“As an attacking force, we were really good. There were some really good performances.”

Skipper Richard Wood headed Rotherham in front after seven minutes and it was 2-0 in 15th minute when Conor Washington latched onto a long ball and smashing clinically beyond Joe Lumley.

A chance for a quick-fire third then fall to Washington but he headed over after Chiedozie Ogbene had rounded Lumley.

It came after 18 minutes anyway with Jamie Lindsay curling a tame effort on goal which Lumley failed to gather and could only look on hopelessly as it rolled over the line.

Reading had openings to get a goal back before the break but Tom Ince fired into the side-netting, Nesta Guinness-Walker volleyed wide on the stretch and Junior Hoilett shot straight at Viktor Johansson from the edge of the box.

Instead the next goal came from the home side two minutes into first-half stoppage time, with Ogbene rounding Lumley and slotting into the empty net.

Rotherham could have added more to their tally in the second half with Reading failing to mount any sort of comeback.

Wood headed over from a corner and then Tom McIntyre blocked Ben Wiles’ goal-bound shot from close range.

Reading head coach Paul Ince was predictably critical of his team, describing some of their decision-making as “diabolical”.

He said: “I said to the lads that you can’t play like that first half. They got bullied.

“In the first half we didn’t fight. We let everybody down.

“We have got to fight for the fans that came. It’s easy to single out individuals, but that’s all of us. The decision making was diabolical.

“I don’t mind losing games but if you play like that in the first half then you’re going to lose more than you win, that’s for sure and they have been told that in no uncertain terms.”

Ince, though, was quick to defend his goalkeeper Lumley.

He added: “We lost four-nil because we weren’t at it in the first half. He is going to win us more points than he costs us because he’s a top-class goalkeeper.”