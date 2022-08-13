Danny Rose saves Stevenage with leveller TEN minutes into injury-time at Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Rose’s 100th-minute equaliser rescued Steve Evans’ Stevenage a dramatic point as a 1-1 draw at Walsall ended both sides’ 100 per cent starts.

Walsall led for most of the game through Danny Johnson’s fifth goal in four matches but Rose headed home Arthur Read’s deep cross at the far post in the last minute of the 10 added on.

On-loan striker Johnson had continued his superb start to his Walsall career by firing the Saddlers into a 13th-minute lead after Stevenage failed to clear a long throw.

Jamie Reid almost prodded the visitors level from Dan Sweeney’s low cross but was denied by a brilliant diving one-handed stop from Owen Evans at his near post.

Walsall had chances to seal the points after the break, the best falling to Johnson, who could only poke Andy Williams’ low cross wide on the stretch.

Stevenage went close as Reid pounced on a mix-up between Peter Clarke and Evans only for the keeper to stay big and save well – but he was beaten by Rose’s header at the death.