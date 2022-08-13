Mark Kennedy left ‘frustrated’ after Lincoln’s draw with Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy admitted he was “frustrated” his side failed to hold on for a precious victory in a 1-1 home draw with Forest Green.

“I’m really frustrated,” reflected Kennedy. “One hundred per cent we could have taken all three points.”

Baily Cargill’s unfortunate own goal looked to have condemned Rovers to defeat, but striker Connor Wickham’s clinical strike secured a battling away point.

“I thought we played really well in patches and were in total control of the game,” added Kennedy. “And then we gave away a really poor goal, which came from bad decision-making when we were in possession.

“Our possession, at times, was really poor. Ultimately that’s what’s cost us the game in the end.

“It was really extreme heat, but it was the same for both teams. It was tough, but I thought we could have won.

“I go back to our decision-making, it’s one of the things we talk a lot about in our game plans. But again our decision-making was poor and I really felt it hindered us.

“However, once they scored the equaliser it completely changed the tide of the game. If anyone was going to win it after that, then it was Forest Green after the equaliser.

“We all want to win games because we’re judged on winning games. But I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It will take time.”

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall admitted he thought both sides struggled to play at a decent tempo because of the extreme heat.

“I think both teams really struggled with the heat, the tempo went up and down,” said Burchnall. “You certainly didn’t want to spend too much time without the ball in this heat.

“But I thought both teams managed it really well.

“I thought they [Lincoln] played to the conditions better in the first period of the second half, but the tempo was slow because it was 35 degrees.

“But in the end we found our feet in the game and got a decent point.

“I thought we brought problems on ourselves in the first half, we were locking ourselves in on one side. We were naive.

“The problems came from our own issues, not from being opened up.

“Other than that, though, I thought it was equal.

“The own goal was a difficult one with Baily, but we then went with two strikers and it worked for us.”

And there was praise for goalscorer Wickham from Burchnall.

“Connor has not played for a little while, but he’s come into the squad and what a goal he scored,” added Burchnall. “To enter like that was fantastic.”