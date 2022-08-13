Paul Hartley confident Hartlepool can turn around their fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hartley confident Hartlepool can turn around their fortunes

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.23pm
Paul Hartley (PA)
Paul Hartley (PA)

Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley is confident it is only a matter of time before his side start winning games after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Northampton on Saturday.

Pools remain winless after four games in all competitions and they were beaten again on a sweltering afternoon at Sixfields.

Tyler Magloire’s close-range header gave Northampton the lead but Hartlepool responded well and hit back with their first goal of the campaign, scored by Josh Umerah, deep in first half stoppage-time.

However, Louis Appere restored the home side’s lead and a bad miss by Umerah moments later ensured the Cobblers made it seven points from their opening three games.

Hartlepool have just one point and are above only Rochdale in the League Two table.

“I thought we were unlucky,” said Hartley. “We deserved to take something from the game.

“It was obviously a warm day but we looked a threat and created chances but we have been done by two crosses today.

“I thought we were OK in the first half, we didn’t look in any danger, and we showed great character after conceding the first goal.

“We started the second really well and I felt we had them on the ropes. Even after their second, we still looked a threat and we controlled the game at times.

“We knew the game would slow down due to the heat and players would start to tire but we need to stop balls coming into the box and clear our lines better.

“But there were a lot of things for us to be pleased with. There are fine margins in this game but if we can keep creating chances and get a little bit of luck, we will start winning games.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady tweaked his approach to help his side make it two wins from two at home, focusing on patience over intensity in the extreme heat.

“I experienced it for myself at the end when I walked onto the pitch to shake the referee’s hand,” he said. “I could not believe how hot it was.

“They were very tough conditions but to get three points was the most important thing.

“It was about patience. We like to press and that’s in our DNA but we had to be quite controlled at times today and show patience. It was important to get the balance right and I thought the players did that and they managed it well.

“Both teams were out on their feet at the end but for us to keep going as we did, it showed good strength of character. It was just a tough day in those conditions but we are happy to come away with three points.”

