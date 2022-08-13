Paul Hartley confident Hartlepool can turn around their fortunes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley is confident it is only a matter of time before his side start winning games after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Northampton on Saturday.

Pools remain winless after four games in all competitions and they were beaten again on a sweltering afternoon at Sixfields.

Tyler Magloire’s close-range header gave Northampton the lead but Hartlepool responded well and hit back with their first goal of the campaign, scored by Josh Umerah, deep in first half stoppage-time.

However, Louis Appere restored the home side’s lead and a bad miss by Umerah moments later ensured the Cobblers made it seven points from their opening three games.

Hartlepool have just one point and are above only Rochdale in the League Two table.

“I thought we were unlucky,” said Hartley. “We deserved to take something from the game.

“It was obviously a warm day but we looked a threat and created chances but we have been done by two crosses today.

“I thought we were OK in the first half, we didn’t look in any danger, and we showed great character after conceding the first goal.

“We started the second really well and I felt we had them on the ropes. Even after their second, we still looked a threat and we controlled the game at times.

“We knew the game would slow down due to the heat and players would start to tire but we need to stop balls coming into the box and clear our lines better.

“But there were a lot of things for us to be pleased with. There are fine margins in this game but if we can keep creating chances and get a little bit of luck, we will start winning games.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady tweaked his approach to help his side make it two wins from two at home, focusing on patience over intensity in the extreme heat.

“I experienced it for myself at the end when I walked onto the pitch to shake the referee’s hand,” he said. “I could not believe how hot it was.

“They were very tough conditions but to get three points was the most important thing.

“It was about patience. We like to press and that’s in our DNA but we had to be quite controlled at times today and show patience. It was important to get the balance right and I thought the players did that and they managed it well.

“Both teams were out on their feet at the end but for us to keep going as we did, it showed good strength of character. It was just a tough day in those conditions but we are happy to come away with three points.”