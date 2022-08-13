Steven Hammell happy to cash in after Callum Slattery helps Motherwell to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Hammell happy to cash in after Callum Slattery helps Motherwell to win

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.23pm
Steven Hammell, pictured, is claiming a share of goalscorer Callum Slattery’s bonus payment (Gavin McCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell, pictured, is claiming a share of goalscorer Callum Slattery's bonus payment (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell says he will be claiming half of Callum Slattery’s goal bonus after predicting the midfielder would score in his side’s cinch Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen.

Slattery pulled his side level in a topsy-turvy game that saw Blair Spittal open the scoring for Motherwell, only for Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes to have Aberdeen ahead after 47 minutes.

Kevin van Veen added a third for Motherwell just three minutes after Slattery’s strike to seal a 3-2 win and lift Well to third in the table.

Hammell, appointed permanently earlier in the week, said: “The performance was good and the reaction of the supporters at the end was good, but the buy-in we’ve had from the players is probably the most pleasing thing.

“I thought we had the better of the first half and we expected a reaction from Aberdeen. We created some nice chances and didn’t take enough of them today.

“The goal we concede straight after half-time is poor, but the character we showed to believe in what we’re doing and the way we can control the game is great to see.

“I told Callum that if he got into the right positions he would score today. He said he’d give me half his goal bonus, so I’ll have that straight off him!”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin conceded his side had an off day, saying: “I think we were really poor on the day and when you have performances like that you just have to say the best team won.

“I thought we started sloppy in terms of our possession and turnovers. Motherwell fed off that and it gave them a lift. We deserved to go behind.

“We got ourselves back into the game but the same issues crept back in.

“We take the criticism that comes our way. Too many of us weren’t at it, myself included.”

