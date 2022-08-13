Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday for ‘digging deep’ in Charlton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday for ‘digging deep’ in Charlton win

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.25pm
Darren Moore was pleased with his side’s performance (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Moore was pleased with his side’s performance (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his team’s battling qualities after Tyreeq Bakinson’s goal late in the game gave them a 1-0 victory over Charlton.

Charlton had their chances but substitute Bakinson had threatened to force the breakthrough after emerging from the bench shortly before the hour.

And the goal came nine minutes from time when Josh Windass crossed from the right and Bakinson powered a header into the net.

Moore said: “It was a really tough game and we had to dig in.

“They have good, wonderful rotation on the left and right-hand side of the pitch and we struggled to get to grips.

“We didn’t seem to have that energy today. Some players wilted in the heat. They couldn’t get to the ball. The subs just gave us that impetus.

“I was pleased with the winning goal. It has been a solid start, but we have got to keep getting better.

“We know clean sheets help if we are going to be successful. It builds that determination.

“Credit to the players for digging deep. It is pleasing for me as a manager.

“We are creating a little bit of Colosseum here. We want to win every game here but sometimes it is not going to work like that.”

Charlton manager Ben Garner said: “Very frustrated. A really strong performance, so many positives in there. We just need to be more clinical.

“We got punished for one moment where we didn’t defend our box well enough.

“Other than that, a really strong performance at one of the most difficult places to come, for sure.

“I’m really pleased with the overall performance and just disappointed we didn’t take anything from the game.

“You’ve only got to look at their squad – they have huge strength in depth and a good-sized budget here. To come and play as well as we did and to have deserved at least a point is a really positive sign for us.

“To come here and play in that manner against a team like Sheffield Wednesday, we have to have that disappointment that we haven’t taken anything from the game, but we also need to take huge amounts of confidence going into Tuesday (against Plymouth).”

