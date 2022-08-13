Scott Brown happy with Fleetwood’s comeback to earn draw at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown happy with Fleetwood’s comeback to earn draw at Morecambe

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.39pm
Scott Brown was happy after Fleetwood came from a goal down to earn a draw at Morecambe (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was the happier manager after his side fought back from a poor first-half showing to earn a 1-1 draw at Morecambe in a lively Lancashire derby.

Arthur Gnahoua gave the home side the lead in the 33rd minute with a fierce shot that beat Jay Lynch from an acute angle before Danny Andrew levelled the scores with a superb right-foot curler seven minutes from time to give Fleetwood, who ended the game with 10 men after Paddy Lane was sent off in injury time for a rash challenge on Shane McLoughlin, a point.

Brown said: “I think a point was a fair result after our first-half performance.

“We were sloppy in the first half and they created chances from us being sloppy.

“We were out of our shape and undisciplined. We went too high too early and we had a front five at times which I couldn’t understand.

“At the same time there was no urgency with the ball, no high-intensity pressing and I couldn’t understand what the lads were trying to do at times.

“At half-time I knew we had to be smarter and we made some changes and that gave us some life. We were much better in the second half and in the final 20 minutes we kept pressing and forcing Morecambe into mistakes and we got our reward with an excellent goal.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side had enough chances to win the game.

He said: “It was a good game that went from end to end and I felt we should have been three, four or even five goals up at half-time with the chances we had. Their keeper made some great saves and I’m not sure how he made some of them, and we hit the post as well and we were dominant.

“We scored a fantastic goal and we stopped them playing at the same time but they had the better of the second half and created chances, and we looked a bit tired on a really hot day and, in the end, they came away with a draw.”

