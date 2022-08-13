Kevin Betsy encouraged by improving Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin Betsy encouraged by improving Crawley

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.55pm
Kevin Betsy (PA)
Kevin Betsy (PA)

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy was encouraged by an improved attacking display in the 0-0 draw at Harrogate – even if his team are still waiting for their first league goal of the season.

The Red Devils had a blank scoresheet for a third consecutive outing, although James Tilley hit the bar and home keeper Pete Jameson pulled off excellent saves to deny Kwesi Appiah, Tom Nicholls and Mazeed Ogungbo.

Betsy said: “I’m really pleased with the resilience and character of the group, because Harrogate is a tough place to come.

“They won their last home game in the league 3-0 against Swindon so, to come away with a point, is a good performance and we know the goals will come. We have got good players at the front end of the pitch and Brandon Mason showed what a productive threat he will be on the left for us in his first game.

“We hit the bar and had other good chances to score, so we could have gone home with three points.”

But Betsy also expressed his gratitude to 37-year-old veteran Tony Craig, who marshalled the visitors’ makeshift defence brilliantly to ensure a share of the spoils.

“Our organisation and adaptability, with three senior players missing in the back line and then picking up another injury when Ludwig (Francillette) had to go off, was really pleasing,” the former Charlton striker said. “The application of the players was on full show.

“Tony (Craig) played outstandingly well, as did all the back five.”

Home boss Simon Weaver was also encouraged by his team’s defensive efforts, with the Sulphurites kicking off the campaign with two consecutive clean sheets at Wetherby Road.

That represents progress for a club who had League Two’s second-worst defensive record last season, but Weaver was more concerned by performances at the other end of the pitch where his team have failed to net in three consecutive fixtures in all competitions.

“We desperately wanted to get another three points, although it still feels quite rewarding to get two clean sheets on the bounce at home in the league, because that’s so far removed from last season,” Weaver said. “We just need to spark up in the final third and do a bit more.

“We’ve got the players who are capable of doing that and we will be looking to improve in that respect when we go to Gillingham on Tuesday. Crawley also deserve credit, though, for the way they defended to keep a clean sheet because we were on top for the majority of the game.”

Weaver went on to admit that he was also indebted to the display of summer signing Jameson, adding: “He was worked more than we wanted, but he also commanded his box very well in terms of coming off his line at the right times and I think’s he’s a real leader.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier