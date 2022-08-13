Liam Rosenior delighted as Derby defeat Barnsley in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Rosenior delighted as Derby defeat Barnsley in League One

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.57pm
Liam Rosenior’s Derby edged Barnsley on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Rosenior’s Derby edged Barnsley on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

Delighted Derby boss Liam Rosenior saluted his battling side as they dug deep to beat Barnsley 2-1 in the battle of last season’s relegated clubs.

Conor McCarthy’s own goal and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s strike did the damage as the Rams triumphed at Pride Park.

But Josh Benson’s 64th-minute really put the cat amongst the pigeons as the Tykes roared back to cause the hosts plenty of headaches in this League One clash.

“We played really well in the first half, then showed a lot of fight in the second half,” reflected Rosenior.

“Barnsley are a very good team at this level. I have a lot of time for Michael Duff and the way he works.

“It is a difficult one when you are 2-0 up at half-time. The opponents have nothing to lose and can throw caution to the wind, and we have something to defend, so it’s difficult to play in the same way.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us at the start of the second half.

“But we missed a big chance then they got the deflected goal. Credit to the defence. Every player gave 100 per cent and you can’t ask any more.

“They showed great character to dig in at the end when they were tired.”

The Reds started very nervously, with a mix-up between McCarthy and goalkeeper Brad Collins in the six-yard box seeing Louis Sibley denied from close range by the stopper.

The same two players will be disappointed with the opener after eight minutes as Collins totally missed a corner by former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane and the ball appeared to bounce in off McCarthy.

James Norwood was denied one-on-one by home goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith but Derby made it 2-0 when Tom Barkhuizen set up unmarked Mendez-Laing to smash into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Barnsley’s Jack Aitchison blazed over a golden chance then James Collins fired wide at the other end when he looked sure to score.

Benson’s deflected 20-yard shot made it 2-1 midway through the second half then Mads Andersen headed a Benson corner wide of the top-right corner in added time.

And Rosenior was quick to praise Hourinhane against his former club.

“He’s a beautiful player,” praised Rosenior. “Good crosses and set-pieces. We have needed a set-piece taker for a while and he’ll bring a lot to the team.

“He set up the first goal and should have had another assist.”

Tykes boss Duff could not fathom how his side found themselves two goals behind before the break.

“I don’t know how we were 2-0 down at half-time,” said Duff. “I thought we more than matched them.

“We switched off on a set play. You can’t come to a place like this and give them a leg up. Then the second goal is a good finish but it comes from us playing a bit too much.

“But we had some really good chances between the two goals.

“They took a little bit more information in at half-time in terms of setting the press and I thought we were totally dominate in the second half.

“I am not sure how we’re leaving with nothing. That was the first thing their manager said when we shook hands and that tells you everything. It means nothing, but if you are going to get beat, that’s the way to get beat.

“The press was good, the physicality was good and the quality was good.

“I can’t ask much more from the players other than being a little bit more clinical and winning the game.

“We’re still a new group and learning. There are definite signs of improvement from when I walked in the door.”

But Duff was not happy with missed chances that went begging, adding: “I don’t think we’ll keep missing chances like we have been all season.

“We have hit the under side of the crossbar. We have missed two pretty much open goals.

“But I don’t want the forwards getting paranoid. Law of averages says one will go in. I would be more disappointed if we weren’t creating chances, and we have in every game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier