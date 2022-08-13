Russell Martin delighted with Swansea’s late win at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Russell Martin delighted with Swansea’s late win at Blackpool

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 6.59pm
Swansea City manager Russell Martin (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Swansea City manager Russell Martin (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Swansea manager Russell Martin praised the aggression and intensity of his players after they snatched their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool.

Michael Obafemi teed up substitute Olivier Ntcham for the simplest of goals in the 87th minute after a two-on-one situation with the keeper.

Martin was particularly pleased with the way his side bounced back from last week’s humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Blackburn.

He said: “There was some criticism last week about being slow, which was right, and I take responsibility for that.

“But I loved the players’ aggression and intensity today – we were so good in the first half I thought.

“We looked really threatening, with players running into the box relentlessly, which we lacked on Saturday.”

The Welsh side dominated possession in the first half – Obafemi shot straight at Dan Grimshaw before Matt Grimes clipped the bar from 25 yards in the first 15 minutes.

Ben Cabango headed a Ryan Manning corner just wide before the break, but they were indebted to goalkeeper Andy Fisher after it when he saved a Jerry Yates spot-kick on 50 minutes.

Martin felt the award of the penalty was soft but praised his keeper’s impact.

He said: “We started the second half really poorly. The penalty, he dives, there’s no contact there, but the minute we go to ground we give him (Kenny Dougall) the chance to do that.

“He’s (Fisher) been really great this season since he came in, he’s been improving every week so that’s a great moment for him.”

Blackpool were arguably the better side during the second half, with chances coming and going throughout.

Winger Josh Bowler had three good chances to make the breakthrough from the right-hand side but a combination of wasteful finishing and Swans keeper Fisher stopped him from doing so.

Seasiders boss Michael Appleton said: “We’re creating opportunities, so yeah, there’s no doubt about that – we’re just not being clinical enough.

“I thought we were outstanding in the second half and we should have been three or four up I would suggest before obviously the killer blow.”

The Tangerines face daunting trips to QPR and Burnley over the next seven days, but Appleton feels they are exciting ones for the club.

He said: “There are ones to look forward to, I’m aware last year we came into this league as being promoted at Wembley, and it took a while to get going.

“You can have spells of about four, five, six games where it doesn’t quite happen, but a result in the next two games will make it a good start for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier