Oldham claim first win of season after holding off late Dorking fightback

Oldham recorded their first win of the Vanarama National League season after holding off a late Dorking fightback to claim a 3-2 victory at Boundary Park.

The Latics – who dropped out of the Football League last season, ending a 115-year stay, and opened the new campaign with a goalless draw at Torquay – took the lead in the 12th minute through a curling effort from Hallam Hope.

Chris Porter, who had seen an earlier effort ruled out for offside, doubled Oldham’s lead seven minutes into the second half following a swift counter-attack and Ben Tollitt’s deflected effort seemed to have wrapped things up after 66 minutes.

Dorking, promoted through the National League South play-offs, staged a late fightback when Josh Taylor headed in with eight minutes left and Alfie Rutherford then swiftly nodded home, but Oldham safely saw out the closing stages.