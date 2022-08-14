Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus’ form gives them Australia hope – Stephen Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus’ form gives them Australia hope – Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 9.33am
Stephen Robinson has backed Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus to get into the Australia squad (Richard Sellers/PA)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has backed Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus to push for places in Australia’s World Cup squad.

The pair were central to Saints’ 1-0 win over Ross County, with Richard Tait scoring the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Neither player has been capped at full international level but Strain was called up to the squad last year, while Baccus played for the Socceroos’ Under-23 team at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Robinson said: “There’s more still to come from Keanu. He tired in the last 10 minutes but no wonder with the amount of running that he does, even in training.

“I also thought Ryan Strain was excellent today. So that’s two boys who are going to be right in amongst that Australian set-up for the World Cup, hopefully.”

St Mirren’s victory saw them claim their first points of the season to move off the foot of the fledgling table.

Robinson felt it was important just to alleviate any pressure his players had been putting themselves under.

He added: “We’re only three games in but it was critical for the players’ belief. They read things, so it does mount up a little bit, so for the belief in the camp this was great.

“The boys are human. They make pressure up in their heads.

“Pressure to me is when you can’t pay your mortgage. They’re young boys with feelings and they’re trying ever so hard to give everything. And I’m so happy that they got a result today.

“We always thought we had a good squad and we’ve now got almost everyone fit bar Scott Tanser.

“Eamonn Brophy got another 30 minutes and Curtis Main got another 65. You look at our bench and we’re starting to get there. We’ve got options when things aren’t going our way.”

Saturday’s game was played in scorching weather but County boss Malky Mackay insisted that did not excuse his side’s below-par display.

He said: “It was difficult for both teams. The weather is probably the hottest it’s been in a while and it was good the referee gave water breaks for the teams.

“There are no excuses but it looked like a pre-season game at times.”

