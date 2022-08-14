‘No one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me’ – Steven Gerrard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me’ – Steven Gerrard

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 9.45am
Emiliano Buendia, centre left, celebrates his goal against Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Steven Gerrard cited a recent injury for the absence of Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa’s starting line-up so far this season and declared himself the playmaker’s biggest fan.

Buendia has largely had to play second fiddle to Philippe Coutinho under Gerrard, starting only four of the final 14 games last season.

The Argentinian again came off the bench on Saturday against Everton, taking the place of Coutinho, and had a hugely positive impact on Villa, seeing a shot cleared off the line before creating and scoring the second goal in a 2-1 victory.

Coutinho required treatment for a physical issue but Gerrard expects him to be fit for next weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, so he is likely to again have to choose between the two players.

The Villa boss said: “We’ve got good players. We’ve got really good options in the final third and Emi Buendia will start football matches for this team and he’ll start them for me.

“He was winning the race for the starting slot and he got a muscle injury in a behind-closed-doors match against Fulham and missed close to a week. Then his training performance was slightly off from where he was prior to the injury so we’ve been patient with him.

“We haven’t felt the need to risk him and start him from the beginning. I think I’ve done the right thing with Emi, which is protect his health first and foremost. We put him on when the team needed energy and quality and he delivered and no one’s a bigger fan of Emi Buendia than me.”

The three points got Villa on the board for the season but Everton are still looking for their first positive result after an opening loss to Chelsea.

Villa were full value for their two-goal advantage but Everton belatedly found a goal threat and, after new signing Amadou Onana tempted Lucas Digne to put the ball into his own net, they created several chances to grab an equaliser.

There is no disguising the fact that the Toffees are light on quality options up front, though, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still several weeks away from a return, and they will continue to seek reinforcements.

Lampard knew the final flourish did not mask their shortcomings, saying: “I think it’s important not to overanalyse the 10 minutes when you’re chasing a game, it’s not the norm.

“But that’s where we’re at when you’re bringing players into the club and you’ve issues with injury and maybe issues with the fitness of certain players, you have to try different things.

“We’re not quite settled at the minute and those things do give me some pause for thought but I think also the stability of our defensive play last week and this week, generally without the transition moments we’ve been really good, so we have to get the balance right of the team.”

