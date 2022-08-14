Jesse Marsch says Leeds are still plotting a move for another striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch says Leeds are still plotting a move for another striker

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 9.51am
Jesse Marsch admitted that a striker is still on Leeds’ mind for the transfer window (Adam Davy/PA)
Jesse Marsch admitted that a striker is still on Leeds’ mind for the transfer window (Adam Davy/PA)

Jesse Marsch admitted Leeds are still in the hunt for another striker after letting a two-goal lead slip at Southampton.

Rodrigo’s double put Leeds in control at the start of the second half but Saints fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Leeds, who lost Patrick Bamford to an abductor injury in the first half at St Mary’s Stadium, are short of options up front although Marsch is pleased with the signings already made by the club.

“I understand that transfers are always a lightning rod and people want to talk about this a lot,” Marsch said.

“The transfers have gotten us to where we’re at. We made them early. We brought in players that we think fit the way we want to play.

“We are playing quite well and now we’re just trying to be prudent with how we make our last decision.

“So a striker has always been in our mind but we’re doing it in a way that we think makes sense. We think it’s something that we need to continue to evaluate on – what kind of move we make.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with the response from his side after going two goals behind but admitted Saints have difficult league matches coming up.

They travel to Leicester next before hosting Manchester United and Chelsea at St Mary’s.

“How important it is in the second game and the first home game to get the first point because the longer you are losing at the beginning of the season, the harder it is,” Hasenhuttl said.

“We showed a reaction today, we took a point. I think in the end maybe three were possible, but we take it as an important one, not as a win but as an important point for us.

“We know that tough games are coming up and we have to go strong again.”

