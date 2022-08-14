Graham Potter praises Solly March’s sparkling early-season form for Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter praises Solly March’s sparkling early-season form for Brighton

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 11.27am
Solly March, pictured, has been praised by Brighton boss Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Solly March, pictured, has been praised by Brighton boss Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Graham Potter has hailed Solly March for hitting his best form yet at Brighton.

March posed a constant threat for the Seagulls in Saturday’s goalless draw with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Boss Potter’s men backed up their 2-1 win at Manchester United with a Premier League draw that could so easily have been another victory.

March saw one effort cleared off the line and another well saved by Nick Pope, who also thwarted Adam Lallana from a powerful header.

Wing-back March regularly broke forward to add an extra threat in attack for Potter’s side, leaving the south coast club boss suitably impressed.

“I really liked his performance, he definitely grew into the game and is certainly enjoying his role there,” said Potter.

“He’s enjoying his football and I think he’s playing as well as he’s played since I’ve been here.”

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma made his Premier League debut for Brighton, stepping off the bench to add impetus in the closing stages.

And Potter admitted he hopes the 25-year-old can now take his Seagulls career to the next level through regular first team action.

“It was a good showing and there’s definitely more to come there,” said Potter.

“He’s going to cause full-backs a problem, he’s got the ability to go by them and that’s certainly what we need.”

Newcastle rode their luck but were left relatively satisfied with a hard-fought point on the road.

New recruit Sven Botman put in a solid display, with boss Eddie Howe pleased with his side’s progress in defence.

“I thought he did very well, he was very composed and solid,” said Howe.

“He formed a good partnership in there in the centre of defence, and it’s that spine of the team that we are improving and I was pleased with that.”

Bruno Guimaraes was pressed into a deep-lying role to add to that defensive structure, with Howe delighted by the Brazil star’s flexibility.

“One of the big attractions for us on bringing him in was his versatility,” said Howe.

“I thought he was disciplined and he read the game really well. We really needed that steel.”

