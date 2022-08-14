John Lundstram urges fans to roar Rangers towards Champions League group stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lundstram urges fans to roar Rangers towards Champions League group stages

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 11.49am
Rangers’ John Lundstram (left) is looking forward to the Champions League play-off tie against PSV (Robert Perry/PA)
John Lundstram called for Rangers fans to roar them towards the Champions League group stages against PSV at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

The Gers midfielder was named sponsors’ man of the match in the comprehensive 4-0 home win over St Johnstone on Saturday which made it three cinch Premiership wins out of three  for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Next up is the visit of the Dutch side in the  first leg of the Champions League play-offs and Lundstram is mindful of how the supporters helped the Light Blues get past Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League third qualifier last Tuesday night.

Rangers took the tie 3-2 on aggregate after a rousing 3-0 return leg win and Lundstram, ahead of PSV’s visit, told RangersTV:  “It is another massive night for the club and we are going to need everyone behind us again.

“We need to produce the atmosphere like we did last week, again.

“It does give you another 10 per cent, no doubt about it, it really motivates you, gets you going, gives you that extra yard of pace so we definitely need that again.”

It was Rangers’ third win at Ibrox in a week following a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock last Saturday and the victory over USG on Tuesday night.

Attacker Malik Tillman gave the Light Blues the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header from a James Tavernier cross. Croatian Antoni Colak, who had scored in previous games against USG and Killie, added a second from 10 yards in the 62nd minute, with late goals by substitutes Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence putting a sheen on the scoreline.

Lundstram believes each game is bringing improvement to a strong squad.

He said:  “I was really happy. Performance-wise it was better than last week against Killie.

“You can see it starting to click a bit better now. We have started to get going and hopefully we can carry it forward.

“The quality of the squad is amazing. The people coming on the pitch could easily start the game.

“Credit to the squad that the manager has put together that we can strengthen rather than weaken when we make substitutions.

“Training is high quality intensity-wise and there’s a lot of leaders in the group as well which should stand us in good stead.”

It was a difficult afternoon for Saints but manager Callum Davidson said:  “I’m disappointed for the lads but we can take positives from it and see improvements from the start of the season.

“It’s a new build, a new team and there are a lot of good things there.”

