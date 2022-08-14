David De Gea vows to get Manchester United back on track after horror start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David De Gea vows to get Manchester United back on track after horror start

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 11.53am Updated: August 14 2022, 2.55pm
David De Gea gifted Brentford two goals (John Walton/PA)
David De Gea gifted Brentford two goals (John Walton/PA)

David De Gea insists Manchester United’s players are working hard to put their horror start to the season behind them.

The Red Devils slumped to the foot of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Even new manager Erik Ten Hag questioned his players’ hunger as he sifted through the wreckage of back-to-back losses.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester United trudged off after a second straight league defeat (John Walton/PA)

As a result it is understood a planned day off for the players – who do not play again until a week on Monday at home to arch-rivals Liverpool – was cancelled on Sunday.

Goalkeeper De Gea fronted up to the TV cameras to apologise for his role in Brentford’s first two goals.

He later spoke to the club website and vowed that the players would “put our lives” on turning things around.

“It’s difficult to be honest,” said the Spaniard. “It’s still tough moments. I say this many times, but I know the lads, and everyone is working hard.

“I’m working hard, the manager’s working really hard, so that’s the beginning.

“We made a big change so these are just the first games. We need to improve a lot, listen to what the manager wants and of course start to win games.

Brentford v Manchester United – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Bryan Mbeumo put the seal on Brentford’s win with the fourth goal (John Walton/PA)

“It doesn’t matter who we play against. We need to prepare for the game very well. We have a long week.

“It’s going to be tough of course, after this defeat. But let’s put our lives in training, put our lives on the games, and let’s play for the badge and our pride.”

De Gea let Josh Dasilva’s long-range shot squirm through his hands for the opener and his ill-advised pass to Christian Eriksen gifted Mathias Jensen number two.

Ben Mee headed in the third after United failed to deal with a corner and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth from Ivan Toney’s ball, all in the first 35 minutes.

Eriksen was booed by a section of the Bees fans on his return to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Christian Eriksen (right) did not enjoy his return to Brentford with United (AP/Ian Walton)

The Dane enjoyed a fine spell with Brentford last season as he came back to football following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, but then opted to join United this summer.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “I understand fans, how they can react.  Personally, I think we as a club should show class, respect and integrity throughout every action we do.

“Of course, there is the banter when you can sing a little bit, but booing a player? That’s not class, that’s not me. If fans want to do that, I won’t say it’s fine, but I would never do it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]