Bruno Lage says Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have seen red

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 11.59am
Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, right, and Aleksandar Mitrovic clashed in Saturday’s goalless stalemate at Molineux (David Davies/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage claimed both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have been sent off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Tempers flared in the baking heat during stoppage time when Wolves forward Gibbs-White reacted after being hauled down by Mitrovic, whose late penalty had been saved by Jose Sa.

The Fulham striker and Gibbs-White squared off, leading in with their foreheads, in an ugly flashpoint that earned them yellow cards from referee John Brooks.

Lage said: “I didn’t see the situation, but if they did (headbutt) it’s a red card for both. For me it’s so clear.

“I can say with the situation with Mitrovic, it’s not about him, it’s about the rules.

“When you foul to break the transition, it is a clear yellow card, for me or for the opponent. It depends on the way you stop the transition.

“If you kick or are too aggressive, it’s not a yellow card, it’s a red card.

“I didn’t see it, but they asked me if it’s yellow or red, and my opinion is with the way you stop (the transition).

“If it’s a normal foul, it’s a yellow card. If it’s with aggression, it’s a red card. If the player goes to kick him in the legs, it’s not a normal foul.”

Lage’s opposite number Marco Silva was relieved not to have lost his key goalscorer to suspension and felt the incident warranted only yellow cards.

Silva  said: “There was reaction from both players not just Mitro. I know it was Mitro as always and he knows, it’s nothing new for him.

“It will be all season, it was last season and two seasons ago. The tackle was clear, it was Mitrovic who did it, but the reaction was from both players.

“If the player from Wolves stayed on the grass and did not react, it wouldn’t have happened.

“For sure, I don’t want Mitro to do it, for sure Bruno doesn’t want the same from his player.

“The referee and VAR, they saw it and they saw there was nothing really special and they decide for yellow card for both players.”

Wolves remain winless in their last nine Premier League matches following their opening-day defeat at Leeds, while Fulham have taken a point from their opening two games following promotion.

Lage’s side created the better chances, with Marek Rodak denying Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan in quick succession in the first half.

Daniel Podence skewed a clear chance wide after a mix-up between Rodak and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Mitrovic’s penalty following Rayan Ait-Nouri’s challenge on Bobby Cordova-Reid was saved in the 81st minute.

Cordova-Reid had earlier gone close for the Londoners when his first-half header from Andreas Pereira’s corner was cleared by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves.

