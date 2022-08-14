Jose v Wenger and Mancini v Fergie – memorable Premier League manager bust-ups

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte became the latest Premier League managers to clash on the touchline at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Tuchel and Conte went head to head during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham and tempers again boiled over at full-time following Harry Kane’s last-gasp equaliser.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other memorable bust-ups in the top flight.

Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew

Arsene Wenger was not happy with Alan Pardew in 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger did not take too kindly to Pardew’s celebrations after West Ham scored a late winner at Upton Park in 2006. Pardew punched the air wildly after Marlon Harewood’s effort and aimed a Bruce Forsyth-esque fist pump pose towards the Arsenal bench that caught Wenger’s eye. Pardew and Wenger exchanged words before the Arsenal boss pushed his counterpart twice and the pair had to be separated by the fourth official. The duo clashed again at full-time after no handshake.

Roberto Mancini and David Moyes

Tempers boiled over between David Moyes and Roberto Mancini in 2010 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mancini raced over to Moyes’ technical area and bumped into the Scot in a bid to retrieve the ball during stoppage time of Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Everton at the Etihad in 2010, sparking a shouting match.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini

Sir Alex Ferguson and Mancini clashed in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ferguson and Mancini, either side of the fourth official, went at it during the Manchester derby at the Etihad in 2012, when City and United were battling it out for the title. The incident was sparked by a foul from Nigel de Jong on Danny Welbeck which led to Ferguson accusing Mancini of harassing the officials during City’s crucial 1-0 win.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger

Jose Mourinho and Wenger had an argument in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger, again, was unhappy at Stamford Bridge in 2014. The Arsenal boss was irked by Gary Cahill’s tackle on Alexis Sanchez and marched out of his technical area towards Mourinho, who ushered him back before Wenger pushed him.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho had a word with Antonio Conte in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mourinho was unhappy with Conte’s celebrations during Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in 2016, having a word with the Italian at full-time.

Mark Hughes and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho and Mark Hughes did not shake hands in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

Mourinho got Hughes riled up by moving into his technical area during Stoke’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium in 2017. Hughes pushed Mourinho and the pair did not shake hands at full-time.

Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard was annoyed by Liverpool’s staff at Anfield in 2020 (Phil Noble/PA)

Then-Chelsea boss Lampard was not happy with the Liverpool bench at Anfield in 2020. The former midfielder repeatedly swore at Klopp and his staff, telling the German to “f*** off and sit down” at one point, after claiming they were arrogant during the Blues’ 5-3 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp had to be separated at Anfield in 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp and Arteta both received yellow cards for a confrontation at Anfield in 2021, when Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0. Arteta was angry with Sadio Mane’s tackle on Takehiro Tomiyasu in the first half and both managers, after plenty of shouting at each other, had to be kept apart by the officials.