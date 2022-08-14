Kevin De Bruyne hails Erling Haaland role in carving out Man City chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin De Bruyne hails Erling Haaland role in carving out Man City chances

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 10.33pm
Kevin De Bruyne, left, said Erling Haaland played a key role in Manchester City’s win despite his lack of touches (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne, left, said Erling Haaland played a key role in Manchester City’s win despite his lack of touches (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne credited Erling Haaland with making the spaces that helped Manchester City romp to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Much was made of the fact the marquee signing got only eight touches in his 74 minutes on the pitch. The Norwegian did not get his first until the 19th minute, but it was a key one as he played in Ilkay Gundogan to score the opening goal.

De Bruyne then got City’s second and set up Phil Foden for the third before half-time, with Haaland sat on the bench by the time Jefferson Lerma’s 79th-minute own goal made it 4-0.

But it would be difficult to argue Haaland was a peripheral figure on his home debut. He drew three defenders as he set up Gundogan, and it was the same throughout his time on the pitch – his towering presence demanding the attention of Bournemouth players to leave space for others to exploit.

“It’s hard being that focal point in the system,” De Bruyne said. “We have 11 people behind the ball pretty much all the time so in these however many touches he was dangerous. You don’t need a lot of touches to be dangerous.

“He helps the team in many aspects and he didn’t complain, he was still helping and giving assists so it’s fine.

“I think he did well. If he doesn’t score they will say it but he set up the first goal, he had a couple of chances and he was there. He helped us make these chances, he did what he had to do and on another day he will score. It’s all good for me.”

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland (right) battles with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Jefferson Lerma  during Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA).

Having played with a false-nine for the majority of the last two years, De Bruyne and City are adapting to having Haaland and Julian Alvarez this term.

Guardiola believes both players will not only score plenty themselves but make life easier for those around them.

“Against this type of defence we have to play with a striker or maybe two, to move left and right because the space is minimal,” Guardiola said.

“It’s coming. It’s a question of time. Against teams like that you have to find a solution to break them. Erland will score goals, Julian will score goals. It’s important many other players score goals.

“What is going to happen is the opponents will pay attention to runs from Gundogan, from Kevin, from the other ones, so there will be space. It’s a question of time.”

The arrival of both Haaland and Alvarez is likely to see striker Liam Delap, son of Rory, go out on loan after suffering an injury-disrupted campaign last season.

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s contribution after substituting him against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA).

City do not want to sell the 19-year-old, but are open to him going on loan as they feel he is too good to play with the under-23s.

“Liam is in that process because we have Erling and Julian,” Guardiola said. “He needs minutes. For him the under-23s process is gone, it’s done. He has to go out there and play and show it.”

But one player City hope is going nowhere is midfielder Bernardo Silva, who continues to be linked to Barcelona despite their financial strife.

Guardiola is keen to keep the 28-year-old while admitting he can offer no guarantees, but De Bruyne expressed confidence the Portugal international will still be at City next month.

“I think he’s very loved,” De Bruyne said. “The way that I see it, I think that he will be here so there’s nothing that I’m worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier