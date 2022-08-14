Community groups to get more than 16,000 pieces of Commonwealth Games equipment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 16,000 pieces of equipment used by athletes at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be given away to local community groups.

It includes balls used during the hockey competition, where England claimed gold in the women’s event, and in the hugely popular 3×3 basketball competitions.

Bikes, boxing gloves, cricket gear, martial arts mats and weights used at the Games, which came to an end last Monday, will also be part of the offer.

Birmingham, you've been brilliant. Thank you for your unbelievable support. Here are just some of your best bits.#B2022 pic.twitter.com/R1rmrQvH1i — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 9, 2022

The aim of the initiative, which has been set up in partnership between the Birmingham 2022 organising committee, grassroots funding body Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is to create a lasting impact from the event by supporting people in the area to stay active.

Applications will be accepted from Monday until September 19, and will be welcomed from community-based projects across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Staffordshire.

To ensure the process is as inclusive as possible, guidance for the application process is available in 15 languages and video applications are accepted too.

A full catalogue of the available equipment will be posted on the Sport England website.

Other high-performance equipment, such as the flooring used for the netball and 3×3 basketball competitions, is being given to the respective national sports governing bodies for them to repurpose for community benefit.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It’s fantastic to think the equipment used to set personal bests and Commonwealth Games records will soon be used in community centres and schools across the West Midlands.

“I would encourage all eligible organisations to apply – you could take a piece of Commonwealth Games history home with you, and inspire your community to fall in love with a new sport.”

Amrick Singh Ubhi of the Nishkam Civic Association & Chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority Faith Strategic Partnership, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the super-diverse communities doing phenomenal activities at grassroots level to step forward and be part of the legacy of Birmingham 2022.

“Tell us of the life-changing difference you are making and how the equipment will help you fulfil your ambition, mission and desire to help communities. We have sought to remove as many barriers as possible to make it easy for all to apply.

“It has been an honour to work on this, with the goal of getting this equipment to as many groups as possible – to help to keep providing services, or to use their trusted position in communities to start providing projects to tackle inactivity and promote the physical and mental benefits of an active life.”