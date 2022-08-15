The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 5.03am Updated: August 15 2022, 7.41am
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova in action during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final during day four of the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich via DPA/PA)
Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Away from football, Sweden’s Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a stunning final round of 63 and Great Britain enjoyed more medal success at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in their 1-0 win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
David de Gea
Manchester United’s David de Gea appears dejected during the 4-0 loss at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 4-0 defeat at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Maja Stark
Sweden’s Maja Stark on her way to winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle (Peter Morrison/PA)
Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne scores his side’s second goal against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Jude Championship Golf
Will Zalatoris celebrates after defeating Sepp Straka, of Austria, in a playoff in the final round of the St Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Jack Carlin
Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes during the men’s sprint semi-final at the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA)
James Wilby
Great Britain’s James Wilby celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Jessica Gadirova
Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova in action during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final during day four of the European Championships in Munich (Sven Beyrich/DPA)

