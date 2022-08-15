Bassala Sambou suspended for Crewe’s clash with Sutton By Press Association August 15 2022, 12.27pm Bassala Sambou is suspended (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crewe will be without the suspended Bassala Sambou for the game with Sutton. The striker was sent off during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Salford after grabbing Theo Vassell by the throat during an off-the-ball incident. Midfielder Charlie Colkett (hamstring) and defender Rod McDonald (groin) both missed out against the Ammies. Forward Christopher Long, goalkeeper Dave Richards and defender Rio Adebisi are still working towards full fitness. Sutton will need to check on Omar Bugiel. The forward limped off just 42 minutes into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barrow. Coby Rowe could return to the squad after missing out with an injury sustained in the Carabao Cup, while fellow defender Sam Hart and midfielder Will Randall are close to comebacks. Defender Ben Goodliffe faces up to six months on the sidelines with torn knee ligaments. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…