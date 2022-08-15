Danny Rose expected to start when Stevenage take on Rochdale By Press Association August 15 2022, 12.39pm Danny Rose could start for Stevenage against Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Danny Rose is expected to start for Stevenage against Rochdale. The striker dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game at Walsall after scoring the winner against Reading in the Carabao Cup. But he came on and made a huge impact, securing a 1-1 draw with an equaliser in the 10th minute of stoppage time, with boss Steve Evans left wondering whether he should have started him. Defender Michael Bostwick and midfielder Saxon Earley both went off at half-time with Walsall 1-0 up, with their replacements Dean Campbell and Max Clark hoping for a promotion to Evans’ line-up. Rochdale will need to check on Ben Nelson. The defender limped off after 51 minutes of Dale’s 1-0 home defeat to Grimsby on Saturday. Back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was fit enough to take his place on the bench after suffering an injury during the Carabao Cup win over Burton. Midfielder Liam Kelly was an unused substitute on his return to the squad after an ankle issue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…