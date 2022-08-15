Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez in contention for Burnley starts By Press Association August 15 2022, 1.01pm Jack Cork could return to Burnley’s starting line-up (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez are pushing for starting spots in Burnley’s Championship clash with Hull on Tuesday. Captain Cork was left out of the side against Watford on Friday but made a difference after being introduced at half-time while striker Rodriguez returned from injury as a substitute. Southampton loanee Nathan Tella is another who will hope for a starting position after making his debut off the bench. Ashley Westwood, Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long could all miss out again. Hull will check on Jean Michael Seri. The key midfielder has sat out the last two matches through injury and the league leaders will hope he is fit to return very soon. Saturday’s victory over Norwich saw Nathan Baxter return to the bench, and he will hope to get some minutes on the pitch at Turf Moor. Ryan Longman is closing in on full fitness while Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Brandon Fleming and James Scott could all remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…