Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit By Press Association August 15 2022, 1.25pm Ciaran Brennan misses out for Swindon (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient. The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly. Head coach Scott Lindsey may rotate his midfield with a quick turnaround so Ronan Darcy and Tom Clayton could be in line for starts. Lindsey has no further injuries to contend with ahead of the meeting with the early-season pacesetters. Orient manager Richie Wellens will be without Aaron Drinan for the trip to his former club. Wellens, who guided Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, will be without the striker who is ruled out by a quad injury. Midfielder Craig Clay is also suffering from a quad problem and remains on the sidelines. Forward Dan Nkrumah is a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…