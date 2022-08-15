Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient.

The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly.

Head coach Scott Lindsey may rotate his midfield with a quick turnaround so Ronan Darcy and Tom Clayton could be in line for starts.

Lindsey has no further injuries to contend with ahead of the meeting with the early-season pacesetters.

Orient manager Richie Wellens will be without Aaron Drinan for the trip to his former club.

Wellens, who guided Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, will be without the striker who is ruled out by a quad injury.

Midfielder Craig Clay is also suffering from a quad problem and remains on the sidelines.

Forward Dan Nkrumah is a long-term absentee.