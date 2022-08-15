Colchester to hand Alan Judge a fitness test before Bradford match By Press Association August 15 2022, 2.01pm Colchester’s Alan Judge has missed the last two games with a knock (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester will check on the fitness of Alan Judge ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game at home to Bradford. Judge has missed the last two matches after picking up a knock during the draw with Carlisle earlier this month. Freddie Sears returned from a minor knock in the weekend defeat at Stockport and played the full 90 minutes. Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) both remain on the sidelines. Bradford manager Mark Hughes is considering making changes following back-to-back wins over Hull and Newport. Hughes is keen to ensure there is plenty of freshness in his team and he will welcome back striker Kian Harratt following a three-game suspension. Summer signing Jamie Walker featured in the opening game of the season but is currently sidelined after undergoing a knee operation. Winger Abo Eisa is edging closer to a first-team comeback after returning to training last week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…